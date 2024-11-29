'Players Safety Our Top Priority': BCCI VP Takes A Stand As Champions Trophy Hosting Debacle Grows

The ICC Champions Trophy remains in trouble as the hosting rights are yet to be determined. While Pakistan will be the host of the marquee ICC tournament, the denial of India's participation has caused a lot of stir. The International Cricket Council is yet to announce the schedule of the tournament. Amid the tussle, the vice president of the BCCI has offered his take in the ongoing dispute.

BCCI VP Speaks Out On Champions Trophy Dispute, Says Player Safety His Top Priority

As tensions between the BCCI and PCB continue to intensify over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket In India, Rajeev Shukla, has offered his stance on the tumultuous situation. VP Shukla is steadfast over the team's safety and sees it as a top priority. He added that they are seeing the hybrid model as an option, which the PCB and its board chief Mohsin Naqvi have been vigorously against. The PCB boss has been steadfast on Pakistan entirely hosting the tournament and has also said that India's reluctance to cross the border for the marquee ICC tournament is unacceptable.

"Our discussions are going on. A decision will be taken after looking at the situation. Our top priority is the safety of the players. Hybrid mode is also an option; discussions are going on," Rajeev Shukla said while speaking to the media.

Amid Brewing Tensions, ICC's Board Meeting Over Champions Trophy On Friday Postponed

The ICC board was supposed to meet on Friday to decide on the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, the critical ICC board meeting has been postponed until December 30th 2024. Multiple reports have been claiming that the meeting is now expected to happen on Saturday. While there is no official word regarding the situation, the reason for the reported delay remains unknown.

The BCCI and PCB continue to remain at odds over the Champions Trophy 2025. But more tensions have been added by the MEA after they said in a press conference that India is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the marquee ICC tournament.