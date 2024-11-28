'Hats Off To Him': Rahul Dravid Goes Gaga On Pace Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah After Perth Test Mania

Team India had a phenomenal start to the Border Gavaskar Trophy after they picked up a 1-0 lead in the Test series. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah did a remarkable job in leading the side when Rohit Sharma was not available for the match-up. Australia was crippled at the Perth Test and the pace bowler received praise for his work. Former Team India head coach and current RR coach, Rahul Dravid, also showered his praise on the pace spearhead.

Rahul Dravid Excited by Jasprit Bumrah's Performance in Perth Test

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped laurels over Jasprit Bumrah's outing in the Perth Test against Australia. Dravid paid his respect to the pace bowler and applauded his skills as the stand-in skipper, leading the Men in Blue towards a dominant win at the Optus Stadium.

"If you talk about someone take a game by the scruff of the neck and absolutely cracking it open, that was exactly what Bumrah did with that spell in that first evening, and then even in the second innings, he picked up a lot of crucial wickets as well.

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, facing the camera, gestures during a team meeting on the field before the start of play on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

"Being captain, leading from the front, taking the game and saying, 'Give it to me and I will show you what I can do and how I can turn it around.' Brilliant from Bumrah and he has just shown it so much in all formats of the game. The number of times he does it for us is absolutely incredible and hats off to him," Rahul Dravid said while speaking on Star Sports.

Jasprit Bumrah did wonders for Team India when they faced off against Australia in Perth. At the Optus Stadium, he recorded a five-wicket haul in the first innings. While leading the bowling attack, Bumrah and his men crippled the Australian batting side as they failed to take the lead after being dismissed at 104. Team India has scored just 150 runs in the first innings.