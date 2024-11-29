Search icon
Published 22:01 IST, November 29th 2024

'Very Happy': Shubman Gill Relieved & Ready As He Recovers From Injury Ahead Of Adelaide Test

Team India star Shubman Gill speaks out on his recovery after he suffered a setback in the build-up for the Perth Test between India and Australia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shubman Gill | Image: X/@BCCI

It was a difficult moment for Shubman Gill after he had to miss out on action in the Perth Test. In the build-up to the BGT series opener, the young India batter sustained a setback in his hand and had to warm the bench as he recovered from the injury. As Team India secured a humongous win, the morale remains high and so is Shubman Gill's demeanour. He recently offered an update in a video message.

Shubman Gill Offers Injury Update, Looks On Track For Adelaide Test

In a video which has been shared by the BCCI, Shubman Gill opens up on the setback he suffered while in Australia. He did not recover in time for the Perth Test and had to sit out. But as the team reaches Canberra, Gill has sprung back into action and he is delighted to be back in action from the thumb injury.

“It was my first day, and I was just trying to get a feel to be honest, see how the injury is reacting if there was any kind of soreness. But it actually went much better than what I and Kamlesh bhai expected. I am very happy with that,” Gill said in the video.

Also Read: Not Hard To Explain Jadeja And Ashwin As To What Team Wants: Assistant Coach Nayar On Exclusions

Gill Reveals He Was Upset After Sitting Out On Perth Test  

Shubman Gill was a part of the 2020-21 tour in Australia and he was a part of the Brisbane Test but could not play in Perth. Gill also revealed that he was upset about not being able to play in the Optus Stadium as it is one of the venues where he hasn't played yet. But he was happy that India secured a massive win in the Perth Test.

“When I got to know about my injury, for the first couple of days, I was quite low and disappointed. Perth was the only venue where I didn’t play when we came the last time and I was looking forward to playing there at such an iconic venue. The way we played that game, at the end of the day, I was very happy,” Gill added.

Shubman Gill faced some throwdowns from Assistant India coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and looked good while facing the deliveries. He still has time to recover in time for the Adelaide Test, and it is yet to be seen whether he will be a part of the Playing XI for the Day-Night Test.

Also Read: Shockingly Unsold Indian All-Rounder At IPL Auction Achieves Frustrating Bowling Milestone in SMAT

Updated 22:01 IST, November 29th 2024

