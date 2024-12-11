Yashasvi Jaiswal Delays Team India's Brisbane Departure, Young Batter Leaves For Airport Separately

Team India jetted off to their next location for the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the side is now in Brisbane for the upcoming red-ball match-up. After the Adelaide Test, India has a challenge for themselves as they are under immense pressure due to the World Test Championship Final. The Indian side reached Brisbane on Wednesday, December 11 at noon hours. But the team encountered a surprising instance when they headed for the Airport as their departure was delayed by southpaw Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Fails To Adhere Time, Team India's Travel To Brisbane Faced Brief Delay

Yashasvi Jaiswal caused a bit of chaos among the members of the Indian Cricket Team during their departure for Brisbane. Multiple reports have stated that the Indian batter failed to report in the hotel lobby on time after the entire team had gathered as per their schedule. While all the members had reported on time, Yashasvi failed to adhere to the itinerary, which caused a brief delay to India's departure for the Adelaide Airport. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who looked visibly agitated, talked to the support staff while getting off the bus and instructed them to search for the southpaw batter. While Jaiswal is known to be a punctual person, the delay was unusual, inciting concern among the team members. In the end, the team bus left without Jaiswal, who was nowhere to be seen.

After a wait of 20 minutes, Yashasvi Jaiswal arrived at the lobby and discovered that the team bus was already gone. Fortunately, the Indian cricket management had arranged a cab for the southpaw batter, and a senior security personnel accompanied him to the Airport. The reason for Yashasvi Jaiswal's delay remains unknown, as of this writing.

Team India Set To Face Huge Challenge In Brisbane Test

Team India will have a huge challenge when they head to Brisbane for the 3rd test match. After losing the second test match at the Adelaide Oval, the series is now 1-1, as Australia bounces back from the setback in Perth. The Indian side have splendid memories at The Gabba, and they will be eager to get back in form and go big in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.