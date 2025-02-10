'I Have My Doubts': Manjrekar Assesses Rohit Sharma’s Batting Prowess After Skipper's Heroic Display At Cuttack ODI

Rohit Sharma delivered a perfect response to the critics who doubted his future in the game. The Indian skipper delivered one of his finest knocks against England at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. Rohit had been struggling with the bat for quite a while, but his swashbuckling innings in the 2nd ODI have seemingly put him back on track. Sanjay Manjrekar discussed the Indian opener's historic century and assessed his ability to play consistently, just as he performed in 2019.

Manjrekar Assesses Rohit Sharma's Performance In 2nd ODI At Cuttack

Former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar offered his take on Rohit Sharma's supreme against during the 2nd ODI against England. With a record-breaking century in Cuttack, the Indian captain shut down his critics. But given how taxing One Day Internationals could be, Manjrekar pointed out how much energy that innings required. He also pointed out that the 2019 Rohit was consistent, but that was not the case during the 2nd ODI match-up.

"You could see it took a lot out of him that inning. Fifty overs cricket can be physically very demanding for bowlers, fielders, and batters. Virat Kohli knows how physically draining it can be, and that is why his fitness level has allowed him to still get those hundreds by running the ones and twos.

Rohit Sharma, center, plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

"Rohit Sharma had a different template where he didn't have to run too much. It was amazing how he got his second double hundred. But at this stage of his career, when you watched him go through the whole process and get that big hundred, he wanted it. Whether he can do it day in and day out like he did in 2019, we will have to wait and see. I have my doubts. But both versions of Rohit Sharma 2019 and 2023 are excellent for Indian cricket," Sanjay Manjrekar expressed via ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit Shuns Critics In Style, Now Time For Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma's return to form is a huge positive for the Indian side. With Champions Trophy fast approaching, the opener's innings looked composed and he had an idea of when to change gears, leading to a record-breaking innings.