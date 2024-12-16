'Play With Intent': Hayden's No-Nonsense Advice for Rohit Sharma After A Series of Setbacks in BGT

Team India has been suffering to reach the level of their Perth Test heroics. After the first test match, the Indian side has failed to make an impact in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The Gabba is also turning out to be a challenge, and while the rain has been constantly interrupting play, the visiting side continues to remain in a lot of trouble. Matthew Hayden has delivered some tough love to Rohit Sharma amid the skipper's struggling form.

Matthew Hayden Gives Some Tough Love To Rohit Sharma Amid Horror Run

Amid Team India's flop showcase against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, Matthew Hayden has offered some candid counsel to Rohit Sharma as the skipper continues to struggle against the Aussies. The former AUS star wants Rohit to play with intent and great energy.

"When I think of Rohit Sharma, I think of a free-scoring batsman. You look at those double hundreds in one-day cricket, his magnificence in the short formats...

"For purely Rohit Sharma's sake, he needs to have a great intent and energy about him. When I think back to Adelaide's first game here in a long time, he was just a little sluggish. I'd be saying to him as his partner, 'I don't really want to see you defend the ball here'. I want him to be really reactive to the ball, really up for the fight, because his natural game will flow. Energy and intent will take that front foot a lot further towards the ball. Rohit, what I want you to do, my brother, is play with great energy and intent, and I'd have those as two maybe trigger words for him to think about in his preparation," Rohit Sharma said while speaking on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma waits for play to start on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma's Run Into A Losing Streak Continues After Adelaide Test Loss

Rohit Sharma has been on a losing streak in Test Cricket as Team India faces Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Rohit is on a four-match losing streak, having lost to New Zealand 0-3 and then losing in the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian skipper failed to contribute to the team because he left early in both of India's innings. The skipper is also taking a different approach, offering KL Rahul the opening position following his heroics in the Perth Test.