Mohammad Amir, Champions Trophy 2017 Star, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistan's hero of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy , Mohammad Amir has just announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. This comes in a day after all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from the sport. This was the second time Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from cricket as he had come out of retirement in 2024 to play for Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup .

Mohammad Amir Announces His Retirement From International Cricket

Mohammad Amir took to social media platform X to announce his decision to retire from cricket.

“After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights!

“Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love & support," wrote Mohammad Amir on X as he announced his retirement.

Mohammad Amir Retires After A Stellar Career For Pakistan

Mohammad Amir busted onto the cricket scenes and made his debut for Pakistan against England in 2009. He has played a total of 36 tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan.

He made his appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup when he came out of retirement, and played all four matches for Pakistan in the group stages of the tournament.