'There Will Be Issues': Former Cricketer Dismisses Idea Of Bumrah Becoming Rohit's Successor As Test Skipper

Team India's shambolic loss to Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series raised a lot of concern among the fans and analysts. The top-order's weaknesses were brutally exposed by the hosts and superstars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact. Rohit's status as a skipper is being heavily questioned and calls for Jasprit Bumrah to become the new skipper are being made. However, a former cricketer has rejected the idea.

Mohammad Kaif Rejects Idea of Making Jasprit Bumrah As India's Test Skipper

Mohammad Kaif has offered his stance over the chatter of making Jasprit Bumrah the new skipper of the Indian Test team. The former Indian cricketer has rejected the idea and stated his reasons why he should not lead the side and what are the problems with it. The cricketer-turned-commentator has said that since the pace spearhead is prone to injuries, it won't be the right choice for him to become the skipper.

"There will always be injury issues with Bumrah because he plays all the formats. Why he didn’t become T20 captain, it’s because the selectors said that they would rest him in the middle in series like Sri Lanka or small bilateral tournaments. He needs rest and rehab. Physio has already said that his workload should be managed. He only needs to bowl, and by doing just that, we will become a champion team if you do your work well.

"Why there is an injury, it has happened to him in the past as well. If you remember, he didn’t play in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. WTC points were on the line there as well, but he was told to take rest and recover. There will be fitness issues in his career, the way he bowls, takes just four walks, and it’s not easy to bowl at 145 or 150 kmph," Mohammad Kaif said in a video on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Veteran Cricketer Suggests Who Should Lead India In Tests If Rohit Isn't There

Further in the video, Mohammad Kaif has offered his take on who should be the skipper in case Rohit Sharma is not present. The veteran wants a batter to become the skipper and proposed the names of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the job.