ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammed Siraj to be Rested For England Series to Manage Workload - REPORT
India pacer Mohammed Siraj is set to be rested for the England series to manage his workload ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.
India pacer Mohammed Siraj is likely to be rested for the England series to manage his workload ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. It is important because India would not like another injury ahead of the big event. Siraj has been playing non-stop and all three formats. Hence, just to keep him fresh for the big ticket event, Siraj is reportedly going to be rested. Is this the right call in the probable absence of senior pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami? In the five Tests versus Australia, Siraj bowled a staggering 157+ overs across five intense matches. Siraj picked up 20 wickets in the series and was a key bowler for the side. The team management would surely know this and hence it would be wise to rest him.
Siraj has always been phenomenal with the white-ball and hence he is looked at as an important member of the side during the Champions Trophy. India would certainly start favourites at the marquee event after finishing second-best in the 2023 ODI World Cup .
Meanwhile, Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to meet Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir to review India's shambolic performance in Australia.
WHAT NEXT?
With the white-ball season coming up, it would be interesting to see who finds a spot and who misses out. Reports claim that senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah would be rested for the England series. The provisional squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 has to be announced by January 12, so time is running out and decisions have to be made. Speculations are that Mohammed Shami could be rushed back in the side if Bumrah is not available. India play their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh at the DIS.
