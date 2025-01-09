Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Mohammed Shami Sends Stern Message to BCCI Selectors Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Runs Riot in VHT

Published 12:59 IST, January 9th 2025

Mohammed Shami Sends Stern Message to BCCI Selectors Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Runs Riot in VHT

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami was in the spotlight during Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Haryana and he came up with the goods.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Shami celebrates after he knocks off Mitchell Santner | Image: AP

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami was in the spotlight during Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Haryana and he came up with the goods. On Thursday against Haryana, Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker for his side in the game. Shami picked up three wickets while conceding 61 runs in 10 overs. Shami picked up the wickets of Himanshu Rana, Dinesh Bana and Anshul Kamboj. He looked in decent rhythm during the match and that would be a positive takeaway for the selectors who would be picking a provisional squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by January 12. Once reckons, Shami has timed his performance to perfection and would be picked for the marquee event later in the year. 

ALSO READ: With Rahul as Main Keeper, Will Samson Edge Pant as Back-up For CT 25?

He has not played a single international game since 2023 ODI World Cup after he picked up a knee injury. In that WC, Shami was the leading wicket-taker despite having missed a few games. He was one of the major reasons why India dominated in that tournament. 

A couple of days back, Shami took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen bowling in the nets. It also had a very optimistic caption where Shami claimed he is ready to win the world. 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Shami's fitness is important for India's upcoming white-ball season as there is much uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's availability. 

ALSO READ: Shami in SPOTLIGHT as Bengal Take on Haryana in VHT Ahead of CT 25

BEN vs HAR UPDATE

Batting first, Haryana posted a challenging 298 for nine. Nishant Sindhu with 64 off 67 balls was the highest-scorer. He got solid support from Parth Vats, who scored 62. At the backend, Sumit Kumar hit a quickfire 41 off 32 balls. Now, it would be interesting to see if Bengal can gun down the target. 

Updated 13:08 IST, January 9th 2025

ODI World Cup Champions Trophy

Recommended

Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
play-icon
02:00
DY CM Pawan Kalyan To Visit Tirupati & Meet Victims At Around 3 Pm
Videos
China-Made Drone Found in High-Security Bhopal Central Jail; Probe on
India News
play-icon
02:00
Terrorist Associate Arrested in Kulgam; Huge Cache of Arms Recovered
Videos
With Rahul as Main Keeper, Will Samson Edge Pant as Back-up For CT 25?
SportFit
‘True’: Musk Backs RS MP's Post Bashing ‘Pak Grooming Gangs’ In UK
World News
Chandra Grahan 2025: When Is The Next Lunar And Solar Eclipse?
Lifestyle News
Malik Beasley Scores 23 And Pistons Win 5th Straight, 113-98 Over Nets
SportFit
Rajpal Yadav Opens Up About Baby John's Debacle: If It Wasn’t Remake...
Entertainment News
Kohli Likely to Play County Cricket to Prepare For ENG Tests - REPORT
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: