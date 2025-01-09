Mohammed Shami Sends Stern Message to BCCI Selectors Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Runs Riot in VHT

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami was in the spotlight during Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Haryana and he came up with the goods. On Thursday against Haryana, Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker for his side in the game. Shami picked up three wickets while conceding 61 runs in 10 overs. Shami picked up the wickets of Himanshu Rana, Dinesh Bana and Anshul Kamboj. He looked in decent rhythm during the match and that would be a positive takeaway for the selectors who would be picking a provisional squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by January 12. Once reckons, Shami has timed his performance to perfection and would be picked for the marquee event later in the year.

He has not played a single international game since 2023 ODI World Cup after he picked up a knee injury. In that WC, Shami was the leading wicket-taker despite having missed a few games. He was one of the major reasons why India dominated in that tournament.

A couple of days back, Shami took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen bowling in the nets. It also had a very optimistic caption where Shami claimed he is ready to win the world.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Shami's fitness is important for India's upcoming white-ball season as there is much uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's availability.

ALSO READ: Shami in SPOTLIGHT as Bengal Take on Haryana in VHT Ahead of CT 25

BEN vs HAR UPDATE