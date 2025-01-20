Siraj's HUGE Call After Rohit Explained Why he Was Dropped From India's CT 25 Squad

India pacer Mohammed Siraj would be feeling gutted after being left out of the provisional Champions Trophy squad. But again, Siraj would realise this is not the end of the world as this is just the provisional squad and not the final one. The final squad has to be announced by February 13 - which means - Siraj can make it. But given his workload in Australia, he is set to miss Hyderabad's upcoming fixture against Himachal Pradesh, but would in all likelyhood play the next game against Vidarbha. “He will not play the first game due to workload issues but is likely to turn up for the last game against Vidarbha,” an HCA official was quoted.

WATCH PC

At the squad announcement on Saturday, India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about Siraj and why he could not make it. He reckoned the side needed variety and Siraj is someone who likes to only use the new ball and with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh there - the Hyderabad-born had to sit out.

‘Siraj’s loses his impact when he is not given the new ball’

“Siraj’s loses his impact when he is not given the new ball. It is unfortunate that he hasn’t been included in the team, but we had no option but to look for guys who give us variety. We have bowlers who can bowl with the new ball, bowl in the middle, and bowl in the death overs. With these three bowlers (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh), we can do that,” Rohit said at the Team India squad announcement in Mumbai on Saturday.