  • 'We'll Know More': Mohammed Siraj Shares Team India's Plans To Avoid 36 All-Out At the Adelaide Oval

Published 13:34 IST, December 2nd 2024

'We'll Know More': Mohammed Siraj Shares Team India's Plans To Avoid 36 All-Out At the Adelaide Oval

The India vs Australia second Test match will be played from December 6, 2024 at the Adelaide Oval. India currently lead the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 1-0

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Siraj bowls a delivery during IND vs AUS 1st Test | Image: Associated Press

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: India have started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in some dominating fashion and are currently 1-0 up. India defeated the mighty Aussies by 295 runs in Perth, a result that nobody saw coming. India were coming off a 3-0 home Test series loss against New Zealand. Critics and fans all over the world thought that the IND vs AUS Test series will be a cakewalk for Pat Cummins and his side, considering the fact that they are playing at home, but the series opener has been nothing, but a reality check for the hosts.

Australia had hosted India in Perth and had given themselves the best chance to start this important series in style, but the outcome was completely different as it did not go Australia's way. The next Test match will be played at the iconic Adelaide Oval, the horrific Pink Ball Test. Adelaide and Pink ball Test are the few words that are enough to spark a state of panic in the minds of the Indian cricket fans. Afterall, who can forget the 36 all-out.

Mohammed Siraj's Pink Ball Strategy

India at the moment, look like a better side as compared to the start of the series. Now one overseas victory doesn't wash away the blemishes of 3-0 home Test series loss against New Zealand, but the manner in which India grinded Australia in Perth was nothing but a very strong statement. India, in order to prepare for the Test match, played a two-day Pink Ball warmup game against the Prime Minister's XI, a contest that they ended up winning.

This was the first time that India's ace speedster Mohammed Siraj bowled with the Pink cherry under lights. Siraj might face his toughest challenge if and when he runs in to bowl in the Pink ball Test, but he seemed to have gotten a fair idea about how things work with the pink ball.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Pays Emotional Tribute To Ishan Kishan

'I have heard that the ball swings a lot under the lights but I haven't yet bowled with it under lights. So when we go to Adelaide and practice, we will try that. And the more practice we get, we'll know more about what we have to do. I think that with the pink ball, it's better to bowl back of length', said Mohammed Siraj.

Selection Headaches For India

ALSO READ | Joe Root Surpasses The Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's World Record In Iconic List

India's full time Test skipper Rohit Sharma has returned to the side. Rohit had to miss the Perth Test as he stayed back in India due to the birth of his second child. Rohit's return means that India have selection headaches that they need to cater. Alongside Rohit, their number three Shubman Gill also returns which will make selection calls tougher for India's leadership group.

Updated 16:16 IST, December 2nd 2024

Rohit Sharma

