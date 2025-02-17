'The Goal Is Clear. My Only PR Is Cricket': Audacious Rahane Strives For Future Opportunities In Test Cricket For India

Mumbai batter and India's Test cricket stalwart Ajinkya Rahane is making rounds with his bold comments as he opens up on making another comeback for Team India. He has also claimed that, unlike other stars, his PR campaign would be the reflection of his hard work and resilience in the game of cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane Aims For Another Team India Comeback

Team India Batter Ajinkya Rahane has remained away from the national side for quite a while. But this has allowed him to work harder to contribute and improve his craft. The Mumbai batsman has established himself as a regular in domestic cricket, putting up promising figures in the Ranji Trophy and SMAT campaigns. India's modern-day Test icon aspires to once again wear the whites with Team India, and he has been working hard to achieve that goal.

"Test cricket. There is still fire and passion in me. I’m playing Ranji Trophy at the moment, trying to give my all to the Mumbai team. The goal is clear to make another comeback. When I was dropped a few years ago, I made runs and was picked for the World Test Championship final and then was dropped again. But what is in my control? To play," Ajinkya Rahane said to Indian Express.

Ajinkya Rahane in action for Mumbai at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi Final between Baroda and Mumbai | Image: PTI

Rahane Delivers An Audacious Take On His PR

Ajinkya Rahane also opened up on how he was urged to come forward and speak up. He also made a strong statement about the PR-driven saga for several entities and said that his only PR would be his hard work which reflects on the game.

"I was always shy, now I have opened up. My focus has been to play cricket and go home. Nobody told me that going ahead, certain things will be needed. Today also, sometimes I feel ki bas cricket khelo, ghar jao. Now I am told I need to speak up, talk about my hard work. People say you need to be in the news ... I don’t have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket. I have now realised that staying in the news is important. Otherwise, people think that I’m out of the circle," said Rahane.