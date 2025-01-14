Published 09:46 IST, January 14th 2025
Nitish Kumar Reddy's UNIQUE Way of Taking Blessings at Tirupati Ahead of CT 25 Squad Announcement | WATCH
In his maiden tour with the national side, Nitish Kumar Reddy surely impressed with both the bat and the ball.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
In his maiden tour with the national side, Nitish Kumar Reddy surely impressed with both the bat and the ball. He also hit his maiden Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Boxing Day Test. Despite India's 3-1 loss, Nitish was the silver lining for the country in an otherwise disappointing series. Now, ahead of the white-ball series, where his chances of getting picked is high - Nitish was spotted at the Tirupati temple. He was spotted climbing the stairs on his knees to take the blessings of the almighty. The cricketer shared this clip on his Instagram handle and it instantly went viral showing the growing popularity of the cricketer.
WATCH
Meanwhile, Nitush would be in contention for a spot in the Champions Trophy squad as well.
The Vizag-born cricketer had got a massive reception on reaching his city after the BGT. Following the BGT, he had taken to his social media handle and had made a lengthy post explaining his experiences in Australia.
'We'll be back, tougher and stronger'
"From setting alarms to watch Test matches in Australia to gaining a firsthand sense of the Australian shores, the last two months have been nothing short of an opportunity to grow, as a player and a person too. Not the way we wanted to end the series. We'll be back, tougher and stronger."
Updated 09:51 IST, January 14th 2025