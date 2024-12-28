'Virat Sir Has Told Him...': Nitish Reddy's Father's Struggles That Made Him The Cricketer He Is Today

Nitish Reddy became India's saviour today against Australia as he scored a fighting century against Australia and helped India put 358 runs on the board at the end of the third day. After India's batting collapsed yesterday, Reddy came in as India's saviour as he scored a 105 off 176 balls and is still not out. As Reddy reached his first test century, the player's family who were present in the stadium were overjoyed and heartily celebrated the player's ton.

Nitish Reddy's Struggles Pay Off As Player Turns Saviour For India

For Reddy, becoming a cricketer was both a choice and a compulsion. He wanted to do something for his parents, who gave their tears and sweat to fuel his India dream.

The middle-class family gambled with its finances to allow Reddy soar high. The risks taken and losses suffered will not bother them now.

"Getting into the Indian team is a proud feeling but it is only 50 percent of the dream. It will be fulfilled if I can wear that jersey and win matches for my country," an emotional Reddy had told PTI in June this year.

"I want to see respect for my father in the eyes of those who once tore him to shreds for believing in my talent." The maiden Test ton celebration in Amarendra Bahubali style was a tribute to his father Mutyala, who watched his son rescue India from the stand behind team's dug-out.

The journey was not just Reddy's but also of his father's sacrifices and belief that his son was special.

As a 12 year-old, Reddy overheard his relatives cursing his father for losing money in his micro-financing business after taking a voluntary retirement from service (VRS) from Hindustan Zinc.

He took the decision to avoid getting transferred to Udaipur since he knew the city did not have the facilities and coaching to help his son excel as a cricketer.

Reddy's Father Opens Up On Virat Kohli 's Advice To Batter

He invested the payout of Rs 20 lakh to start his business. However, his friends, who took loan from him never returned the amount, resulting in massive losses.

"I could hear those discussions and even as a 12-year old. I understood everything. It was a promise I made to myself that only one thing can redeem my dad's prestige — an India call-up," Reddy had told back then.

It was the time when he could just afford one bat a year (one good seasoned English willow cost around 15,000 back then. It is close to 50k now for international players).

"I can't tell you how happy I am," Mutyala said, struggling to express his emotions, standing outside the MCG after his son's recuse act.

"Virat sir has told him to work hard," he said.