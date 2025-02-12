No Jasprit Bumrah or Mitchell Starc; Pakistan Set to Host Most BORING ICC Champions Trophy Ever?

After Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out from the Indian cricket team, it is learnt that Australia's Mitchell Starc will not be a part of the Champions Trophy 2025. Now, these are two of the best fast bowlers of the generation, with these two stars not there at the big ICC event, it will surely hurt the TV viewership and eventually the revenue. Pakistan , who won the last edition of the marquee event in 2017, are the hosts and the Pakistan Cricket Board would realise that with big stars not present is not the ideal situation to be in. A country of over a billion will tune in to watch Bumrah bowl those perfect yorkers, now with him not there - will his fans watch the matches?

WHY MOST BORING?

Pacers or fast bowlers are a vital part of cricket matches - a yorker, a slower ball or a fast bouncer - these are interesting facts of what the game is. The PCB, one reckons is set to host the most ‘boring’ Champions Trophy ever. Not just Bumrah and Starc, pacers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood from Australia will also not feature in the mega event. South Africa's Anrich Nortje, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the world, would also not be there. The PCB, who have already faced a lot of heat over unprepared stadiums, have this new problem to deal with.

Champions Trophy 2025