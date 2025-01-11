Search icon
  No REST For KL Rahul; BCCI Asks Him to Play ODI's vs England Before 2025 ICC Champions Trophy - REPORT

Published 09:48 IST, January 11th 2025

No REST For KL Rahul; BCCI Asks Him to Play ODI's vs England Before 2025 ICC Champions Trophy - REPORT

Initially, it was understood as per reports that veteran batter KL Rahul would be rested for the ODIs versus England before the Champions Trophy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian batter KL Rahul also played an important part in India's rescue and added 165 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli. Rahul was also adjudged Player of the Match for a knock of 97* runs. | Image: AP

Initially, it was understood as per reports that veteran batter KL Rahul would be rested for the ODIs versus England before the Champions Trophy . But, now a latest report claims that the BCCI has requested him to play the ODI's against England to get in the groove ahead of the Champions Trophy. The source claimed that the BCCI had a rethink over his availability and eventually have taken the call. Rahul has not been a part of the T20I scheme of things, but remains India's No. 1 choice as a wicketkeeper. 

ALSO READ: Gambhir-Agarkar to Meet Today; RoKo's Future Tops Agenda - REPORT

After a grueling series in Australia where Rahul played in all five Tests had opted out of the Karanataka squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts which began on Thursday in Vadodara. He was  India's third-highest run-getter in Australia amassing 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.66. Given his ODI form, he would be an important member in the set-up and could very well be the game-changer. 

ALSO READ: Jadeja's Latest Insta Stunt Sparks Retirement Rumours Ahead of CT 25

Against England, India will play five T20Is and three ODIs, in that order, starting January 22. The three ODIs are on February 6, 9 and 12. All these games would be important ahed of the Champions Trophy as it would give match time to all the cricketers. 

Following the series against England, the India team would leave for Dubai where they will play the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to start on February 19 and the final of the marquee event will be played on March 9 and the venue for the grand finale depends upon India's qualification. For the unversed, India will play all it's matches in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the hybrid model. 

 

 

Updated 09:59 IST, January 11th 2025

Champions Trophy KL Rahul

