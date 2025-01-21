'Not Be Happy With What You’ve Done': Karun Nair's Subtle Response On Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

Indian batter Karun Nair was ignored by the Ajit Agarkar-led Indian cricket team selection panel for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Nair who is only the second Indian batter after Virender Sehwag to slam a triple hundred in Test cricket wasn't able to make it to India's final 15 of the upcoming marquee event. The Karnataka batter has scored 779 runs from eight innings at an average of 189.50. His heroic performance in India's key domestic 50-over tournament included five centuries and one fifty. Fans and cricket experts were bedazzled after BCCI's surprising call of not picking up the seasoned batter for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Karun Nair Speaks On His Champions Trophy Snub

Karun Nair has now broken the silence on his Champions Trophy and has reflected on his feelings about not getting picked for the marquee event despite a heroic performance. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Nair stated that the thought of India's comeback shall definitely be in mind. He added that he willn't be very happy with what he has done in the past and will focus on getting better in the future. He said, “Obviously, the possibility of an India comeback has to be on your mind. If you want to play for the country, you have to keep dreaming. There are these thoughts and dreams in the head but that’s just motivation."

“The mindset comes from the hunger to keep getting better every single day when I go out to play. To not be happy with what you’ve done in the past to keep looking forward to doing better in the future."

Why Was Karun Nair Snubbed?

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar was asked about the reason behind the snub of Karun Nair. Agarkar stated that the selection panel had a brief chat about Nair's place in the squad. The former Indian cricketer explained the thought process of the selection panel and added that it is very difficult to add every individual player to the squad. However, the latter hinted that Karun can be considered as a backup player if any batter gets injured.