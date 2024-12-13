Search icon
  • 'One Big Performance, He'll Be Back': Kapil Dev Asserts Confidence in Rohit Sharma Amidst STRUGGLES

Published 10:02 IST, December 13th 2024

'One Big Performance, He'll Be Back': Kapil Dev Asserts Confidence in Rohit Sharma Amidst STRUGGLES

Kapil Dev expresses unwavering confidence in Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, despite the scrutiny surrounding his recent struggles.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Kapil Dev | Image: AP

 

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which took place from December 6 to 8, 2024. After knocking India out for 180 runs in the first innings, Mitchell Starc excelled with 6 wickets for 48 runs, while Pat Cummins added 5 wickets in the second innings, reducing India to 175. Despite a valiant 42 from Nitish Kumar Reddy, India struggled to match Australia's pace onslaught. Australia successfully chased a modest 19-run target without losing a wicket, resulting in a 1-1 series. India will now be seen in action against Australia in the 3rd Test, starting on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Kapil Dev backs struggling Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test 

The captain of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, Kapil Dev, has shown his support for present captain Rohit Sharma, who has been under fire for his latest drop in Test form.

On Thursday, Kapil presented his viewpoint at the ADC (Art Design Culture Collective) event hosted by KHUSHII, the NGO he started in 2003.

Looking ahead to the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Kapil advised the Indian squad to focus on enjoying the game and not let outside pressure divert their attention. As quoted by ANI, Kapil Dev said: 

"Everyone faces bad and good times. On one day, Rohit was also performing like the big player he is. He has so much talent and ability. All it takes is one big performance and he will be back."

"At the moment, I will just say, go enjoy yourself. Express yourself, play well," 

Indian Cricket Team Full Squad

  • Rohit Sharma (C)
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Abhimanyu Easwaran
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • KL Rahul
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Sarfaraz Khan
  • Dhruv Jurel
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Akash Deep
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Harshit Rana
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy
  • Washington Sundar

Australian Cricket Team Full Squad

  • Pat Cummins (C)
  • Steve Smith (VC)
  • Usman Khawaja
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Travis Head
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • Cameron Green
  • Alex Carey (WK)
  • Josh Inglis (WK)
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Nathan Lyon
  • Todd Murphy
  • Scott Boland
  • Lance Morris
  • Michael Neser
  • Matthew Renshaw
  • Nathan McSweeney
Updated 11:18 IST, December 13th 2024

Virat Kohli Nitish Kumar

