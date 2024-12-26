Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam Loses Temper While Batting, Hurls Abuses At South Africa's Kagiso Rabada During Boxing Day Test

South Africa vs Pakistan : The Boxing Day Test matches all around the globe are living up to the hype. Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with Aussie youngster Sam Konstas during the India vs Australia match. Pakistan batter Kamran Ghulam on the other hand had heated exchange with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne. Pakistan and South Africa are playing a two-match Test series. South Africa who almost look certain to qualify for the World Test Championship finals need to defeat Pakistan in just one Test match to seal a berth or themselves.

Just like the Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident, Kamran Ghulam also fired verbal volleys at Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne. Ghulam's conduct on the field has been the biggest talking point of the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening Test match of the series. Gulam scored 54 off 71 balls and helped his team reach a total of 211 runs.

Kamran Ghulam Indulges In An Abuses Exchange

Kamran Ghulam has always been known as someone who struggles with his temper on the field. The Pakistan batter directed abuses at South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne. Proteas pacer Rabada was immaculate with his line and length and it seemed to have riled up Ghulam a bit. The Proteas players also did not back down and they showed the same intensity in the war of words.

Watch The Video Here

Pakistan vs South Africa, A Tough Contest On Day 1