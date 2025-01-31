Published 17:39 IST, January 31st 2025
Pakistan Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 TBA Today - PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi
Amid much speculation, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the squad for the Champions Trophy would be announced today.
Amid much speculation, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the squad for the Champions Trophy would be announced today. In an interaction with the press on Friday, Naqvi also provided an update on Saim Ayub's injury. Naqvi said that Ayub would take 3-4 weeks for get fit which means he would miss the marquee event. The PCB Chairman also assured that Pakistan would have two separate teams for white-ball and red-ball cricket by 2026.
“The team for Champions Trophy will be announced today," Naqvi said during the PC.
He also promised to build new stadiums in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the next 6-8 months.
‘Very thankful to Allah for fulfilling my promise’
“Many people's dreams were shattered, who thought that the stadiums would not be completed on time and the Champions Trophy would be shifted to another venue. So, I am very thankful to Allah for fulfilling my promise,” he also said on the readiness of the stadiums.
NO CT 25 OPENING CEREMONY
Meanwhile, in what could be labelled as a major setback for Pakistan , reports suggest that there will be no Opening Ceremony or Captain's Photoshoot ahead of CT 2025. This surely comes as a jolt for the country who were looking forward to hosting a grand opening ceremony. But, why has the photoshoot and Opening ceremony called off? Is the tensions between India and Pakistan the reason behind it? No, that is not the reason behind the call-off. As per reports, Australia and England would reach Pakistan late and that is being seen as the reason for the call-off. England and Australia are also set to skip their warm-up games before the marquee event.
