PCB's Big Claims On Security Threat Falls Flat, Man Arrested With Fake Accreditation At Karachi's National Stadium

Pakistan Tri-Series: A man was arrested from the compound of the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where Pakistan 's Tri-Series Match against South Africa took place. The person was in possession of fake accreditation cards and was moving ahead to enter the stadium. He was stopped at the entrance of the main building during the security check and was held as he held fake cards to get access to the venue. It happened before Pakistan's tri-series match against New Zealand.

Man With Fake A ccreditation Cards Identified At Karachi's National Bank Stadium

With the Champions Trophy rapidly approaching, the onus is upon the Pakistan Cricket Board to deliver a well-managed ICC tournament to become an emerging spot for such events in the future. The upcoming ICC tournament is a chance for the International Cricket Council to examine its hospitality and security management, and all eyes are on the nation across the border. But ahead of the tournament, they encountered some hiccups in terms of security as a person, identified as Muzzamil Qureshi, posing as a media personnel with a fake accreditation card, was held by the law enforcement authorities after being stopped for the security check.

"He was posing as a media person and had fake ICC and PCB accreditation cards. He has been arrested and is being questioned at the area police station to find out where he got the fake cards made, and why was he using them," the official said, as quoted by PTI.

A view of National Bank Stadium, where renovation works are in progress for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 cricket tournament, in Karachi | Image: AP Photo

Reports added that the security personnel were suspicious of his actions, and when they checked him, they found him holding another fake card which showed him as a cameraperson. It comes after the strict enforcement of security they had made for the Tri-series, with over 7,000 police personnel deployed in the venue.

PCB's Security Arrangements For Tri-Series, Champions Trophy Exposed!

While security managed to nab the perpetrator, some visuals from the Stadium in Karachi have also come to light. It questions the preparation of the deployment of security and raises serious concerns over their security arrangements.

In the video, people could be seen scaling the boundary wall of Karachi's National Bank Stadium and entering the premises, displaying a huge lack of security arrangements in such situations.