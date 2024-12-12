'Play Your Best, Win One Match': Ex-India Star Reflects Upon India's Best Shot At BGT Series Triumph

Team India and Australia are now tied 1-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, and the visiting team will face tougher challenges. India will be looking to take the lead in the third test match at The Gabba, while Australia will be hoping to avoid losing another series. Australia has returned to winning ways after a convincing victory over India in the Pink Ball test. Pressure mounts on the Men in Blue as they try to figure out how to win the series. With the Gabba Test drawing to a close, a former India cricketer has delivered a final message to the Indian cricket team while in Australia.

Former India Star Speaks Out On Rohit Sharma-led Side's Best Chance To Win BGT Tests

Before India and Australia lock horns in the third test match, Harbhajan Singh has offered his take on the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series. He stated that India's best odds of winning in the upcoming games will be in Sydney and Melbourne. He also stated that both teams have the potential to sweep the series in the ongoing BGT season.

"If we look at this as a series of three matches, India has to win two out of these. Their best chances will be, I think, in Sydney and Melbourne. Anyway, if you play your best cricket at The Gabba and win there, then you will definitely win one match out of Melbourne or Sydney. So you should think about that. The equality of the first two Tests shows that both teams have the ability to come back. Australia has come back; now maybe it's India's turn to turn the tables," Harbhajan Singh said as per a release from Star Sports.

Indian players leave the field after their loss in the second cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia |Image: AP Photo

Brisbane Test To Be A Make-or-Break Moment for Team India

The Brisbane Test is something India needs to win because it will have a significant impact. The win will be critical for Rohit Sharma, who is currently experiencing a losing streak as a test captain. Jasprit Bumrah led India to victory in the Perth Test, but Rohit was unable to replicate his performance in Adelaide. He also lost the three-match home series to New Zealand, bringing the total to four.