'Players Working On Power-Hitting': Harmanpreet Kaur Reflects On The Advancements Of Homegrown Cricketers Playing Domestics

India Women and Mumbai Indians skipper Harmapreet Kaur has expressed how the cricketers who have played domestic cricket will perform significantly better in the World Premier League. She believes that they have opted for a much more aggressive approach in their style of play and have deliberately worked on their power-hitting and overall technique, which is a positive sign.

Harmanpreet Kaur Explores The Importance Of Having The Domestic Touch In WPL 2025

The Women's Premier League is all set to kick off the summer of cricket in India, with female cricketers from all over the globe coming together to compete in one of the most exciting cricket tournaments. Some of India's homegrown talents are also expected to feature in the WPL, and the fans' anticipation is at an all-time high. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is thrilled about the tournament and has expressed how domestic cricket would have a positive impact on the homegrown talent in the upcoming WPL season.

“One noticeable improvement in domestic cricket has been the strike rates of batters. This season, we saw multiple 300+ run scores in domestic matches, showing a more aggressive approach. Players are working on power-hitting, fielding, and overall skill development, which is a very good thing,” Harmanpreet Kaur said during an appearance on the WPL Captains Huddle at the Star Sports Press Room.

Harmanpreet Expresses Why 2025 WPL Will Be An Intense Tournament

Further in his appearance, Harmapreet has also voiced his excitement for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League as a lot of premier performers in women's cricket have been picked by the WPL teams in this season's auction. The Mumbai Indians skipper expects the competition to be tougher than before as the domestic stars have geared up for action and they would not miss out on the opportunity to shine.