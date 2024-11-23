Punjab Kings To Gujarat Titans: Five Franchises With Biggest Purse Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is slated to get underway on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The mega auction will decide how all the 10 franchises shape up for the next three years and his they can find out a way to win the IPL title. The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is rumoured to begin on March 14 with the final possibly to be played on May 25. A total sum of INR 641.50 crore might be spent by all the 10 franchises to fill up 204 slots.

Almost 70 slots have been reserved for the overseas players in 10 teams. Franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are looking for skippers and this will spice up the contest even more. Here's a look at all the 10 IPL Franchises and how their purse looks like, ahead of the mega auctions.

1. Punjab Kings: Auction Purse of Rs. 110.5 Crore

Just like every other auction, Punjab Kings aka PBKS have the biggest purse. Punjab have taken the lesser travelled route and have retained only two uncapped players in Shashank Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh. The Punjab-based franchise will be the busiest on the auction table and they'll build the entire team from the scratch.

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Auction Purse of Rs. 83 Crore

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the two franchises that have never won the IPL despite playing in the finals. RCB surprised everybody with just three retentions, Virat Kohli (capped), Rajat Patidar (capped) and Yash Dayal (uncapped). The franchise synonymous with Kohli will also have many slots to fill and oversee that their core remains stable for the next three years.

3. Delhi Capitals: Auction Purse of Rs. 73 Crore

The finalists of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals surprised everybody as they let go of their captain Rishabh Pant. Delhi retained only four players in the form of Axar Patel (capped), Kuldeep Yadav (capped), Tristan Stubbs (capped)and Abhishek Porel (uncapped).

4. Lucknow Super Giants: Purse of Rs. 69 Crore

Lucknow Super Giants are fairly new to the IPL setup and have already played two playoffs in three years. The team did thrive under KL Rahul, but however he was not retained by the franchise. The Lucknow-based franchise retained Nicholas Pooran (capped), Ravi Bishnoi (capped), Mayank Yadav (capped), Ayush Badoni (uncapped) and Mohsin Khan (uncapped). Lucknow will need a captain if they do not want Pooran to lead the side.

5. Gujarat Titans: Purse of Rs. 69 Crore