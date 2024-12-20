R. Ashwin Replies To Virat Kohli's 'I’ve Enjoyed Every Bit Of The Journey With You Ash' Post

Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement came as a shock for many. Though the Indian team is in a transitional phase and the senior players were expected to phase out, but Ashwin's retirement and the manner of it has shocked many. According to Rohit Sharma, R. Ashwin did want to retire after the Perth Test match, but he convinced the ace Indian spinner to stay back till the Adelaide Test, the Pink Ball Test. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is evenly poised at 1-1 as of now.

Ravi Ashwin's career spanned across fourteen long years. The Chennai Super Kings spinner has won the Champions Trophy as well as the ODI World Cup with the Indian team. The Indian stalwart bid goodbye to international cricket with a total of 537 Test wickets. He is India's second highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin Pens Heartfelt Note For Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have successfully scripted many Indian victories together. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, the duo of Jadeja and Ashwin troubled many overseas batters. Ashwin's sudden retirement is believed to be the first of many such retirements that are to happen in the near future.

After Ravichandran Ashwin retired, Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt note for him. 'I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy.', wrote Kohli on his X (formerly known as Twitter account).

Ravichandran Ashwin has now reacted to Virat Kohli and posted a very special message for him that shows how thick their bond is on and off the field.

Problems For India Ahead Of Melbourne