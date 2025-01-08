'They Should Go Back': Ravi Shastri Hits Back At Critics Targeting Him For Saying That Virat Kohli Can Play For Next 3 Years

Virat Kohli's future in the Indian cricket team has become a topic of huge discussion around various corners of the cricketing fraternity. The former India skipper's dismal run in the the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has raised severe questions on him. India are out of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final race and many believe that this is the perfect time for Kohli to hang up his boots and pass the mantle to the next generation.

Australia defeated India 3-1 and reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after ten long years. India's only win on the Australia series came under Jasprit Bumrah who was also adjudged the player of the series. The team management is currently facing the heat as they are still clueless about Rohit and Virat's future. The star duo had already announced their retirement from T20Is after India defeated South Africa to claim their second World T20 title in 2024.

Ravi Shastri Backs Virat Kohli

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri was one of the architects of India's famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Shastri, just like all the other cricket experts voiced his opinion on Virat Kohli, but it did not go down well with fans of the sport demanding Kohli's retirement. Shastri had said that according to him, the former India skipper plays on the international level for the next three to four years. Shastri was severely criticized and many also accused him of being close to Virat Kohli.

The former India Head Coach has now shed light on what propelled him to think in this manner. 'I think the contributing factor to this team is transition and the youngsters coming through the ranks. If you look at Jaiswal, he's 23. You look at Shubham Gill is 22, 23. Nitish Reddy is 21. So there are a lot of guys there who can benefit from the experience of a player of Virat Kohli's calibre. If there's a gap for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, I think they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is', said Shastri.

Team India Eye Champions Trophy