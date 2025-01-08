2025 ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY: Afghanistan Cricket Board Appoint Ex-Pakistan Legend as Team Mentor

Ahead of the much-awaited Champions Trophy , the Afghanistan Cricket Board has made a massive hiring to boost their chances at the mega event. The ACB has got onboard former Pakistan captain Younis Khan as the mentor of the side. This is surely going to help an inexperienced Afghanistan side in the event. In the past, Younis has previously served as Afghanistan's batting coach for the team in 2022 - so he will not be any stranger to the dressing-room.

‘Younis will join the team before the event starts’

"ACB has assigned former experienced top order Pakistani player Younis Khan as Mentor for Champions Trophy 2025. He (Younis) will join the team before the event starts in Pakistan," Sayeed Naseem Sadat, the spokesman of ACB, confirmed to Cricbuzz on Wednesday.