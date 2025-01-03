'A Broken Dressing Room': Reports Reveal Major Differences In Indian Dressing Room Following Perth Win

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia as they are playing the Border Gavaskar Trophy, a five match test series against Australia. The Indian team is currently losing the series 2-1 after the course of four test matches. India won the first test match in Perth. Following the win in Perth, India lost the second and fourth test with the third test ending in a draw. As India are locking horns with Australia in the fifth test in Sydney, a shocking revelation has come out which has shown some massive differences within the Indian change room.

Indian Team Did Not Celebrate Perth Win Together

While speaking to a media house Channel 7, journalist Bharat Sundaresan made a shocking revelation that India after they won the first test against Australia by 295 runs, did not celebrate the massive win together.

“After the Perth win, such a significant win in the history of Indian cricket, the fact that they didn’t celebrate that as a team and went their own ways didn’t tell me it was a broken dressing room. But it was a dressing room where there are different cliques, generationally and otherwise, who are just doing their own things,” said Bharat Sundaresan.

Team Went Seperate Ways Despite Member Offering Credit Card

As Bharat Sundaresan continued, he revealed that a member of the senior support staff had offered their credit card but it was to no avail.

"This, I am told, is despite one of the senior support staff members saying, 'Here, I will put in my credit card, let’s all order some drinks, stick together.' But that was not meant to be. I thought a win like that would bring things together and energise this as one collective. As we’ve seen, as the series has gone on, it took that one bad loss in Melbourne—where it was one bad session, and they lost a Test match they fought hard in—for those simmering uncertainties, not really tensions, to surface and become public," Bharat Sundaresan further added.