'Mahol Banana Padega': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump Mic Chatter At Optus Leaves Netizens In Splits

One of the most fierce rivalry in cricket- The Border Gavaskar trophy is underway as India have travelled to Australia to take on the men down under in a five match test series. India have defeated Australia and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the past 10 years as the Aussies look to get it back. Along with the series, the final of the World Test Championship is also on the line with India needing four wins out of the five test matches to go through.

As of right now, India have taken a commanding position in the first test match in Perth.

Rishabh Pant 's Chatter Caught On Stump Mic As India Looked To Bowl Australia Out

During the second day of the first test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was caught on the stump-mic giving some words of encouragement to his team members. Rishabh Pant is quite famous for his stump-mic banter and another such instance has gone viral.

In the video, the wicketkeeper batter can be heard saying, “Mahol Banana Padega, Dum Lagana Padega Thoda." (Translation: The Mood Needs To Be Set, More Force Needs To Be Used).

Fans In Love With Rishabh Pant's Stump Mic Antics

Cricket fans all over the world have seemed to fallen for Rishabh Pant's antics behind the stumps with a lot of getting caught on the stump-mics. Several fans took to social media to react to Pant's antics from behind the stumps.

