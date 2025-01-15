Rohit Sharma Anticipated To Visit Pakistan? PCB Expect Indian Skipper's Presence For Customary Protocols

The ICC is all set for the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan hosting the marquee tournament after a long gap. Pakistan, the defending champions, will be hosting the tournament this year, with eight teams participating for the coveted title. Ahead of the tournament, the captains are set to meet for the customary pre-event protocol in Pakistan and Rohit Sharma is among the stars who could be a part of it. His participation remains under scrutiny, as PCB expects the Indian skipper's arrival across the border.

PCB Awaits For Rohit Sharma's Presence For Customary ICC Protocol In PAK

With the Champions Trophy all set to happen from February 19th, 2025, reports state that the Pakistan Cricket Board anticipates the arrival of Rohit Sharma in the host nation. The opening ceremony of the tournament is expected to take place on February 16th or 17th. Additionally, the customary captain's photo shoot and pre-event press conference are also expected to take place in Pakistan. Rohit is expected to be a part of the events. But his status for travel remains unknown.

"This obviously includes Rohit or any other Indian team player or official or board official. This is in line with the usual protocols and since the opening match is on 19th, the opening ceremony can be expected either on the 16th or 17th," sources said as per PTI.

India's Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed during the 3rd day of the 3rd Test match between India and new Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: BCCI

According to a source, PCB has obtained all necessary approvals from its government in order to quickly grant visas to all team officials, players, and captains who will travel here for pre-tournament activities. The PCB has informed the ICC that the opening ceremony, which will include all teams and their captains, will take place in Pakistan, according to a second source who spoke to PTI. He stated that the list of warm-up matches would determine the opening ceremony's schedule.

Thriller ICC Champions Trophy Event Set For Commencement In Pakistan

The ICC Champions Trophy is all set to happen on February 19, with the first match-up happening in Karachi. The tournament will be held in a hybrid model, with India playing all of their matches in Dubai after they refused to travel across the border citing security reasons. The Men in Blue's campaign would begin against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.