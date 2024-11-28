Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Meet Australian PM, Anthony Albanese Before IND vs AUS 2nd Test

The Indian Cricket Team is currently in Australia till January as they are playing the five match test series, the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India took the lead in the first test match against Australia after defeating them by a massive 295 runs in the Optus Stadium in Perth. As there is sometime till the second BGT test between India and Australia, India are all set to play a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI from 30th November to 1st December 2024.