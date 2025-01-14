Published 15:42 IST, January 14th 2025
Rohit Sharma Resumes Training With Mumbai Ranji Team Amid Sharp Criticism, First Video Surfaces Online | WATCH
Rohit Sharma has returned to his roots as he joins the Mumbai domestic team's training as they gear up for the resumption of the Ranji Trophy.
Rohit Sharma has headed back to his roots to regain his form. After suffering a tough time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy while Down Under, the skipper had expressed his interest in getting associated with the Mumbai Ranji Team, which will be training up ahead of the resumption of the Ranji Trophy. The Indian skipper has returned to his roots and was seen training with the MCA squad in Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma Rejoins MCA, Trains Up With The Ranji Team
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently practiced with the Mumbai Team at the Wankhede Stadium. The batter recently came off the arduous Border Gavaskar Trophy series, where he failed to make an impact. After scoring just 31 runs across three Test matches, he had to drop himself from the series decider Test match in Sydney due to his poor form. The skipper took part in the MCA squad's morning session. The Mumbai side is training up for the resumption of the Ranji Trophy on January 23, and Rohit joined them after having a tumultuous few weeks while down under.
Rohit Sharma's career in red-ball cricket is currently hanging in the balance. After retiring from T20Is, the Indian skipper remains a part of the Tests and ODI format. But his embattled form has raised a lot of concern among the fans and analysts.
Will Rohit Sharma Return to MCA's Ranji Trophy Squad And Compete In Domestics?
Rohit Sharma training up with the MCA squad will help the Indian Test and ODI captain add some new dynamics to his arsenal. The skipper's struggles have been evident in the BGT Tests, and he has gained the intent to make amends and put in some work to regain his form.
Notably, this is the first time that Rohit Sharma has been a part of the Mumbai Ranji squad since 2015. The last time he played in the tournament was against Uttar Pradesh in 2015. The chances of him making a return to the Ranji squad have increased, but things remain uncertain as of now as the MCA has yet to announce the squad. When the Ranji Trophy resumes on January 23, Mumbai will play Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKC ground. The game is important for Mumbai to advance to the knockout stages.
