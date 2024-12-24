Published 15:31 IST, December 24th 2024
'You Only Said It': Rohit Sharma Schools Journalist On Bizarre Virat Kohli Question Ahead Of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form have been a massive concern for Team India lately and the star duo is in dire need to turn things around in MCG
IND vs AUS Test series: The ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Test series has been full of drama and great cricketing moments. This, possibly is the last Australian Test trip for two stalwarts of India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Unfortunately, both these players have been in the midst of a perfect storm of media scrutiny, but they have only themselves to blame. Virat Kohli still has a hundred in the ongoing series, but Rohit Sharma's form has been the talk of the town and there are serious concerns about it.
The India vs Australia Test series is evenly poised at 1-1 with India winning and Perth and Australia returning the favour by defeating the visitors in Adelaide. The third Test match that was played at the Gabba, did produce some excitement, but the Rain Gods had different plans and the match ended in a draw. The next Test match of the series, the Boxing Day Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Virat Kohli's batting will be closely watched by many.
Rohit Sharma Defends Virat Kohli
There is always an air around both Rohit and Virat, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket. Virat has always relished the challenge of playing Australia in Australia and has scored heaps of runs in Down Under series, but this time around the story looks different. The former India skipper did score a monumental hundred in the first Test, but since then, his bat has just gone silent.
Rohit Sharma is also going through a lean patch and he has his own problems to sort out. In a pre-match press conference before the Boxing Day Test, Rohit was specifically asked about Virat Kohli's form two which the Indian skipper had a very cheeky reply.
India's Golden Chance To Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
With the India vs Australia series tied at 1-1, the Indian cricket team will look at the Melbourne Test as a chance to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If India manage to win the Melbourne Test, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy travels back to India with the team, but if they lose the MCG Test, then they will only have one chance left to dent Australia's hope of winning the trophy back after a decade.
