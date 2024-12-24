'You Only Said It': Rohit Sharma Schools Journalist On Bizarre Virat Kohli Question Ahead Of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match

IND vs AUS Test series: The ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Test series has been full of drama and great cricketing moments. This, possibly is the last Australian Test trip for two stalwarts of India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Unfortunately, both these players have been in the midst of a perfect storm of media scrutiny, but they have only themselves to blame. Virat Kohli still has a hundred in the ongoing series, but Rohit Sharma's form has been the talk of the town and there are serious concerns about it.

The India vs Australia Test series is evenly poised at 1-1 with India winning and Perth and Australia returning the favour by defeating the visitors in Adelaide. The third Test match that was played at the Gabba, did produce some excitement, but the Rain Gods had different plans and the match ended in a draw. The next Test match of the series, the Boxing Day Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Virat Kohli's batting will be closely watched by many.

Rohit Sharma Defends Virat Kohli

There is always an air around both Rohit and Virat, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket. Virat has always relished the challenge of playing Australia in Australia and has scored heaps of runs in Down Under series, but this time around the story looks different. The former India skipper did score a monumental hundred in the first Test, but since then, his bat has just gone silent.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during Team India's training session | Image: Associated Press

ALSO READ | Aussie Broadcaster ACCUSES Jasprit Bumrah of Illegal Bowling Action

Rohit Sharma is also going through a lean patch and he has his own problems to sort out. In a pre-match press conference before the Boxing Day Test, Rohit was specifically asked about Virat Kohli's form two which the Indian skipper had a very cheeky reply.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ | Injury Concerns Plague Travis Head Ahead Of Fourth Test Against India

India's Golden Chance To Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy