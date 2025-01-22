Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill to Open; Ravi Ashwin Predicts India's Playing XI For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

With less than a month to go for the Champions Trophy , former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted the playing XI. To be honest, Ashwin's predicted playing XI is on expected lines, with no surprise as such. As per Ashwin, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are the two big names that may miss out. Ashwin also reckons there would be a toss-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Ashwin picked Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner in the side.

‘At No. 6, it’s a choice between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel’

“Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open, both right-handed. Then there’s Virat Kohli . Shreyas Iyer likely bats at 4, given his strong performance in the World Cup. KL Rahul follows. At No. 6, it’s a choice between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Hardik occupies No. 7. We lack left-handed batters in the top seven. Outside the XI, we have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Kuldeep is a lock at No. 9, as the primary spinner. Among the finger spinners, I think one fast bowler could have been accommodated. I’m sure there were discussions," he added.

“Another scenario involves Washington Sundar. I’m not biased, but Gautam Gambhir highly values Washington due to his batting. He can also be used as a floater," he added further.

Ashwin picks India's XI for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.