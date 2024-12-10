Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
Published 17:05 IST, December 10th 2024

SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan T20Is In India?

While Pakistan are coming off a victory in their three-match T20I contest against Zimbabwe, South Africa were recently handed a crushing series defeat by India.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
South Africa vs Pakistan | Image: AP/PCB

South Africa and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series on Tuesday, December 10. After the T20I series, Pakistan and South Africa will play three ODIs and two Test matches. While Pakistan are coming off a victory in their three-match T20I contest against Zimbabwe, South Africa were recently handed a crushing series defeat by world champions India. It will be interesting to see how the South Africa vs Pakistan T20Is play out. 

Meanwhile, let's delve into all the details related to the South Africa vs Pakistan T20I series including live-streaming details and squads.  

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st T20I match between South Africa and Pakistan is scheduled to be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st T20I match between will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at 9:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match in India?

The 1st T20I match between South Africa and Pakistan will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. 

Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match in India?

The 1st T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be live telecast on Sports18 network – Sports18 1 (HD & SD) channels in India.  

South Africa vs Pakistan: Full Squads

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

Updated 17:05 IST, December 10th 2024

