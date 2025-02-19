Search icon
  • 'He Made A Difference': Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute As Milind Rege, Ex-selector & Mumbai Skipper, Passes Away At 76

Updated 15:47 IST, February 19th 2025

'He Made A Difference': Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute As Milind Rege, Ex-selector & Mumbai Skipper, Passes Away At 76

Indian Cricket Legends Sachin Tendulkar & Ravi Shastri pay tribute to former Mumbai skipper and MCA selector Milind Rege, who has passed away at the age of 76.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Milind Rege Passes Away At 76 | Image: X/@sachin_rt

Milind Rege, one of the Mumbai Cricket stalwarts who made a lasting impression in first-class cricket, has passed away. The Former Mumbai Skipper died after suffering a heart attack. He had just turned 76 days before he passed away. Rege was responsible for bringing development to the game and was also a part of the selection team when the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was included in the Ranji Trophy squad. The stalwart has been a part of the Mumbai Cricket Association, and his commitment towards the game knew no bounds, and he also became the chief selector.

Milind Rege Passes Away At 76, Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute

As a part of the MCA in first-class cricket, Milind Rege has featured in 52 FC matches from 1966 to 67 and 1977-78. The former right-arm off-break bowler has scalped 126 wickets and scored 1532 runs at an average of 23.56. Rege continued his journey with cricket by being a part of the MCA in certain capacities. Upon Rege's passing, Sachin Tendulkar paid homage to the former Mumbai skipper and selector with a heartfelt message on social media.

"Sad to hear about Milind Rege Sir's passing. He was a true Mumbai cricketer with immense contributions to the city's cricket. He and other CCI members saw potential in me and asked me to play for CCI, which, as I look back now, was a landmark moment in my career. He could pick out a talented player from a sea of hardworking hopefuls. He had a special sixth sense to pick talent at all levels, but especially at junior levels.

"He leaves behind a void, one that's tough to fill. He may not be around, but his imprint on people's lives will always live on. He made a difference to so many lives and definitely made a difference to mine. Thank you, Sir, for everything. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Also Read: 'Waiting For You': Indian Cricket Fans Hijack ICC's Comment Section, Remind Pakistan Of Indian Team's Dominance In ICC Events

Ravi Shastri Mourns The Loss Of A 'Dear Friend'

Former Team India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri paid condolences to the departed soul and highlighted Milind Rege's influence as he recalled memories of his dear friend.

"Really sad to hear about the demise of a dear friend Milind Rege. A true Champion in his contribution to Mumbai and Tata's cricket all-round. A Mentor Par Excellence. Heartfelt condolences to Raj and family. God bless his soul," Ravi Shastri tweeted.

Milind Rege's passing has left a hole in the MCA. As a cricketer and then as an administrator, Rege's career exemplified his selflessness and affection towards the game of cricket.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Expecting Another Last-Minute Change In CT Squad? BCCI's New Video Sparks Speculations

Published 15:35 IST, February 19th 2025

