'Aap Hi Bol Lo Fir': Sanjay Manjrekar-Irfan Pathan Spat Turns Ugly Following Discussion On Kohli-Jaiswal Run-Out

Tempers flared today between Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan following a discussion on the mix-up between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal which led to Jaiswal getting run out at 82. Both Indian batters looked in good form before the incident happened and it seemed Virat Kohli had left behind his knack for fiddling with the outside off ball. Following Jaiswal's dismissal, Kohli also lost his focus and India lost two wickets in quick succession.

While discussing the run-out tempers flared and Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan got into a spat.

Tempers Flared Between Sanjay Manjrekar And Irfan Pathan

Tempers flared between Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan as the two got down on opposite ends of their views regarding the mess-up between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal which led to the collapse of the Indian batting order.

Here is how the conversation went between the two-

Manjrekar: "At the other end was Virat Kohli and we tend to think a little more from his side. It was a schoolboy error from Kohli to look behind and decide that there was no run. The call is not for the non-striker to make. It always belongs to the batter who has played the ball. If Jaiswal had made a bad call then he would have suffered because Cummins would have gone for the non-striker end. But since Kohli said no, Yashasvi had no chance. This is what my take on the matter is."

Pathan: "There is another truth of cricket that if the ball is played at point, the non-striker is the one to make a call. And the striker is at full liberty to turn it down. He can also say no sometimes."

Following this the two refused to listen to each other and all hell broke loose.

Manjrekar Takes Dig At Irfan Pathan Amidst Heated Spat

As things started getting heated between the two, Manjrekar took a dig at Irfan Pathan stating that a new coaching manual should be released which will have Irfan Pathan's version of running between wickets.

Manjrekar: “But Irfan, here you are talking about point…”