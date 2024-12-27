Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Aap Hi Bol Lo Fir': Sanjay Manjrekar-Irfan Pathan Spat Turns Ugly Following Discussion On Kohli-Jaiswal Run-Out

Published 23:13 IST, December 27th 2024

'Aap Hi Bol Lo Fir': Sanjay Manjrekar-Irfan Pathan Spat Turns Ugly Following Discussion On Kohli-Jaiswal Run-Out

A discussion between Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan turned ugly as the two discussed the Kohli-Jaiswal run out.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar | Image: AP and Screengrab from X

Tempers flared today between Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan following a discussion on the mix-up between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal which led to Jaiswal getting run out at 82. Both Indian batters looked in good form before the incident happened and it seemed Virat Kohli had left behind his knack for fiddling with the outside off ball. Following Jaiswal's dismissal, Kohli also lost his focus and India lost two wickets in quick succession. 

While discussing the run-out tempers flared and Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan got into a spat. 

Tempers Flared Between Sanjay Manjrekar And Irfan Pathan 

Tempers flared between Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan as the two got down on opposite ends of their views regarding the mess-up between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal which led to the collapse of the Indian batting order. 

Here is how the conversation went between the two-

Read More: Gavaskar Opens Up On Heartbreaking Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out On Day 2

Manjrekar: "At the other end was Virat Kohli and we tend to think a little more from his side. It was a schoolboy error from Kohli to look behind and decide that there was no run. The call is not for the non-striker to make. It always belongs to the batter who has played the ball. If Jaiswal had made a bad call then he would have suffered because Cummins would have gone for the non-striker end. But since Kohli said no, Yashasvi had no chance. This is what my take on the matter is."

Pathan: "There is another truth of cricket that if the ball is played at point, the non-striker is the one to make a call. And the striker is at full liberty to turn it down. He can also say no sometimes."

Following this the two refused to listen to each other and all hell broke loose. 

Manjrekar Takes Dig At Irfan Pathan Amidst Heated Spat 

As things started getting heated between the two, Manjrekar took a dig at Irfan Pathan stating that a new coaching manual should be released which will have Irfan Pathan's version of running between wickets.  

Read More: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch The First T20I?

Manjrekar: “But Irfan, here you are talking about point…”

“Fine, you only speak then. If you don't want to listen, there isn't much left here. I think the time has come for a new coaching manual to be released, which will have Irfan Pathan's version of running between the wicket", said Manjrekar amidst the spat. 
 

Updated 23:13 IST, December 27th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Mourns Automotive Legend Osamu Suzuki's Demise | LIVE
India News
Keerthy Gets Frustrated At Paps For Calling Her Kriti, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
Mumbai: 2 Crushed to Death by Train Near Palghar While Crossing Tracks
India News
Govt Greenlights ‘Rashtriya Smriti’ For National Leaders' Last Rites
India News
South Films To Release In Jan 2025: Vidaamuyarchi, Game Changer And More
Entertainment News
Gavaskar Opens Up On Heartbreaking Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out On Day 2
SportFit
China Weaponising Water Vis-a-Vis Brahmaputra Dam Project, Says Expert
India News
Good News Flyers! IndiGo Launches Direct Flights from Kolkata to Phuket
India News
Madras HC Rebukes TN Police Over Sexual Assault Victim's Identity Leak
India News
Fire Engulfs Delhi University's Gwyar Hall Canteen
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.