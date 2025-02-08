Published 11:57 IST, February 8th 2025
'She's Here': Pat Cummins, Wife Becky Welcome Second Child, Share Adorable Picture On Social Media
Australia captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky Cumins welcomed their second child on Saturday. Becky posted an adorable photo on social media.
Pat Cummin and his wife Becky Cummins have become the proud parents of a baby girl on Saturday. Becky Cummins took to social media to share an adorable picture of their newborn daughter.
She captioned the post, 'She’s here. 'Our beautiful baby girl, Edi … Words can’t describe how overjoyed & full of love we feel right now.'
Pat Cummins Took A Break From Sri Lanka Series
Cummins isn't a part of the ongoing Sri Lanka Test series as he took a break to spend time with his wife and in his absence Steve Smith is leading the Aussies who have already sealed a place in the World Test Championship final. Cummins earlier highlighted the need to stay with the family as he insisted he missed a big part of his son's early days.
As quoted by the Hindustan Times he said, “I missed a big chunk [of son Albie’s early days] last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time around.
“Within reason, no one is ever going to bat an eyelid if someone needs to put their family first,” he said. “We’re playing cricket, it’s not the end of the world, so we want people to have long, successful careers for Australia, and you can’t just ask them to put their life on hold to go tour the world and forget about everything else. We’re pretty open when it comes to family.”
Australia Will Be Favourites For Champions Trophy
The Australian captain has already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy and will have the chance to spend more time with his newborn. Australia will open their Champions Trophy campaign against England. The reigning ODI World Cup holder will be favourites to replicate their form in the limited-over format once again.
