Published 08:26 IST, February 1st 2025

Shivam Dube-Harshit Rana Concussion Sub Controversy: Ex-England Captains BAFFLED

Harshit Rana in as Shivam Dube's concussion-sub sparked a controversy in the 4th T20I and now former England captains are reacting.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Rana-Dube concussion sub | Image: AP

Harshit Rana in as Shivam Dube's concussion-sub sparked a controversy in the 4th T20I and now former England captains are reacting. This has sparked a controversy because Rana went onto pick up three wickets which proved to be game-changing in the game in Pune. While Alaistair Cook reckons it was ‘absolute madness’ over how the umpires could allow that and Michael Vaughan feels it made ‘no sense’. Under the rules of the ICC, the concussion sub has to be a like for like replacement, which most reckon was not the case and hence the controversy. 

ALSO READ: Team India Win 4th T20I, Secure 3-1 Lead Against England

‘Makes no sense to me whatsoever’ - Alaistair Cook

Talking to TNT Sports, Cook said, “Replacing a big-hitting batting all-rounder, who has bowled one over in the IPL [in 2024], with a guy who can't bat and bowls heavy seam makes no sense to me whatsoever.”

“It seems absolute madness that you are allowed to do it, but credit to the lad on debut, but he shouldn't be allowed to play there. It gave the captain another brilliant option.”

‘How can an out & out bowler replace a batter’ - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan, on the other hand, took to X to opine. His tweet read: "How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #INDvsENG."

ALSO READ: India vs England, 4th T20I, Highlights: Catch Up With All The Action!

Meanwhile, hosts India won the match by 15 runs and have secured a 3-1 lead in the series. The hosts outsmart the visiting England, who looked in good control at the beginning after openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett delivered a strong opening. Despite the resistance from the English side, India pushed through and have took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the T20I series.

 

Updated 08:30 IST, February 1st 2025

