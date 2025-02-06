Shreyas Iyer Wasn't Supposed To Play 1st ODI! Reveals How A Late-Night Call To Replace Kohli Altered Plans

Shreyas Iyer arrived at the VCA Stadium in peak form and displayed composure and craftiness as he batted alongside Shubman Gill and aided Team India in securing a win. Iyer made a successful comeback to Team India in ODIs after being unceremoniously snubbed for quite a while. However, Iyer wasn't supposed to put on a show for the fans in Nagpur. The India batter revealed how a late night call changed everything and how he got the opportunity to bat.

Shreyas Iyer Reveals How A Late Night Call Got Him In The Playing XI

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was in conversation with the commentators after Team India won the series opener ODI match against England. The India batter revealed that he wasn't supposed to be a part of the Playing XI, but Virat Kohli's injury opened up a spot for him. Iyer added that he was watching a movie and planned to extend his night, but that is when he got a call from Skipper Rohit Sharma, who said that he was a part of the XI as Kohli could not play. Iyer had to drop his plans and head back to his room to sleep.

“So (it is a) funny story. I was watching a movie last night. I thought that I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee. And then (I) hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straight away….,” Shreyas Iyer said while speaking on Star Sports.

Shreyas Iyer bats during the first one day international cricket match between India and England at Vidarbha Stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

Commentator Parthiv Patel expressed his disbelief, saying that he was sure that Iyer had a spot in the Playing XI and also said that they thought Jaiswal was Kohli's replacement. In response, Iyer said, "What do you want me to say? I am just going to keep it lowkey and cherish the moment and the victory But I kept myself prepared, I knew that at any point of time I can get a chance to play."

Iyer's Clinical Innings Propel India's Win In Series Opener Clash At Nagpur

Shreyas Iyer walked in when Team India was struggling at 19 runs and Team India had lost their opening batters. He and Shubman Gill took matters into their own hands, and they helped Team India chase down a below-par score of 249 with their surreal counter-attack.