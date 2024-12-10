Published 12:05 IST, December 10th 2024
Babar Azam Has Virat Kohli's T20I Records in SIGHT
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is regarded as one of the finest white-ball batters of the generation and is often compared to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is regarded as one of the finest white-ball batters of the generation and is often compared to Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma . As Pakistan get ready to lock horns with South Africa in the opening T20I at Kingsmead in Durban, Babar would be on the cusp of breaking Rohit, Kohli's T20I feats.
BABAR NEEDS 39 RUNS
Babar needs 39 runs to become the leading run-getter in T20I history. He currently has scored 4192 runs in 119 games, while Rohit amassed 4231 runs in 151 games. Kohli is third in this list with 4188 runs in 117 games.
BABAR NEEDS ONE FIFTY
Babar has hit 39 fifties in the T20I format and is joint-highest with Kohli. This means Babar needs a fifty in the opening T20I to edge Kohli. Rohit with 37 fifties is third in the list.
This is the first game of the series and hence both sides would ideally look to get off to a winning start. Both sides have big superstars and a few youngsters which makes for the perfect mix. It certainly promises to be a mouthwatering game. Mohammed Rizwan would be in charge of Pakistan, while Heinrich Klaasen would manage the hosts.
SA vs PAK Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain
South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Kwena Maphaka
Updated 14:35 IST, December 10th 2024