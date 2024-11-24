'The Importance Of The Indian Flag': Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Bharat Army For Disrespecting Indian Flag

The Bharat Army is hard to miss in any match of the India Cricket Team as these die hard fans of the Indian cricket team are quite visible in the stands giving their support to the team. The fan group stand out amongst the crowd and are a major part of amping up the atmosphere in the stadium as they cheer India on. They are easily recognizable with their massive flags that have the Indian tri-color on them and the words ‘Bharat Army’ written on the flags.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has recently called out the fan-group saying they are disrespectful towards the Indian flag.

Sunil Gavaskar Calls Out ‘Bharat Army’ For Disrespecting India Flag

Sunil Gavaskar while doing commentary for the Border Gavaskar Trophy first test match in Perth called out the ‘Bharat Army’ and their flags which according to the legend are disrespectful towards the Indian National Flag.

“I know that in India it’s not accepted. don’t think these [fans] are really Indians. I’m not too sure how many of them have Indian passports, so they probably don’t understand the value, the relevance, the importance of the Indian flag," said Sunil Gavaskar.

‘Design A New Flag’: Sunil Gavaskar To The ‘Bharat Army’

Sunil Gavaskar continued his onslaught on the fan-group asking them to design a new flag and saying he will proudly wear their flag incase they design a new flag.