Suryakumar Yadav May Miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Match vs Vidarbha Due to Injury - REPORT

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is in all probability going to miss Mumbai's next Ranji game versus Vidarbha. As per reports, Surya has picked up a wrist injury and that is what may keep him out of the all-important semi-final. He picked up the injury during Mumbai's quarter-final clash versus Haryana at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In that game, SKY, as he is popularly called, scored 9 and a brilliant 86-ball 70. His knock also helped Mumbai register a massive 152-run win. The team is set to travel to Nagpur for the game on Friday.

SKY UPDATE

JAISWAL AVAILABLE

Jaiswal was not included in the Indian team for the upcoming Champions Trophy despite featuring in the provisional list and hence this is being looked at as a good move by the cricketer. Jaiswal scored 4 and 26 in Mumbai Ranji game against Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, Mumbai lost that game. Jaiswal will bring in a lot of international experience which is bound to help the side. It is the semi-final and hence there is no scope of faltering. It will also be a good test for the young southpaw. For the unversed, India take on England in England later in the year. Jaiswal should keep his eyes on that. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jaiswal was in top-form, emerging as India's leading run-getter. He amassed 391 runs at an average of 43.44, the second-highest in the series. His contributions included a stellar 161 in the Perth Test, which India won by 295 runs.