Published 10:07 IST, December 12th 2024

T20 Format or Cancelled ICC CT 2025? Possible Outcomes Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff Over 'Hybrid' Model

The uncertainty over the Champions Trophy 2025 has grown over the past 48 hours as a report claims that there is no sign of a outcome.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohsin Naqvi, Jay Shah | Image: X/@TheRealPCB, ANI Photo

The uncertainty over the Champions Trophy 2025 has grown over the past 48 hours as a report claims that there is no sign of a outcome. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is not ready to budge under pressure from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB wants the same ‘hybrid’ model to be applied when India is hosting an ICC event in the future. With time running out, the future of the Champions Trophy 2025 looks extremely bleak. The schedule is yet to be announced by the ICC. Reports had claimed that the ICC would be announcing the schedule on Wednesday, but that did not happen. Now it seems unlikely that the ICC has any such announcement planned for the day. 

ALSO READ: Broadcasters of CT 2025 Try to Bank On Kohli's Popularity; Here's PROOF!

SILVERWARE IN AFGHANISTAN

PCB COULD FACE HUGE LOSSES

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could face revenue losses, lawsuits and risk alienation from the cricket world if it decides to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy as deadlock persists with governing body ICC over the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March.

A senior cricket administrator who is well versed with the organisation ICC events told PTI on Wednesday that it would not be a easy decision for the PCB to not play in the Champions Trophy if their Hybrid Model formula is not accepted in entirety by the ICC and Board of Control for Cricket in India.

ALSO READ: PCB Might Risk Losses And Lawsuits By Withdrawing from Champions Trophy

Last week, the ICC reached a consensus to conduct next year's Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its share of matches in Dubai while agreeing "in principle" to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027. However, a formal announcement is awaited.

Champions Trophy Pakistan

