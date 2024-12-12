T20 Format or Cancelled ICC CT 2025? Possible Outcomes Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff Over 'Hybrid' Model

The uncertainty over the Champions Trophy 2025 has grown over the past 48 hours as a report claims that there is no sign of a outcome. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is not ready to budge under pressure from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB wants the same ‘hybrid’ model to be applied when India is hosting an ICC event in the future. With time running out, the future of the Champions Trophy 2025 looks extremely bleak. The schedule is yet to be announced by the ICC. Reports had claimed that the ICC would be announcing the schedule on Wednesday, but that did not happen. Now it seems unlikely that the ICC has any such announcement planned for the day.