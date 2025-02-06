Published 16:50 IST, February 6th 2025
Travis Head Taunts Sri Lanka With A Fiery Celebration After Dismissing Kamindu Mendis, Moment Goes VIRAL | WATCH
Travis Head's unique celebration after dismissing Kamindu Mendis during the AL vs AUS Test Series goes viral. Head was bowling & took Mendis' wicket.
Australia's tour of Sri Lanka has been an impressive show of display for the visiting side as the Aussies continue their unparalleled reign of terror and dominance. After tackling the India problem, The Steve Smith-led side is currently touring Sri Lanka, with the second test match happening at the Galle International Stadium. The Aussies have been bowling against the Lankan Lions, and they have been dominating with the ball. Even Travis Head got himself a wicket while bowling and his celebration is making rounds over social media.
Travis Head's HOT Celebration After kamindu Mendis' Dismissal Goes VIRAL | WATCH
Cricket Australia opener Travis Head is a defined batter, and his explosive knocks speak for themselves. But the batter recently showcased his bowling skills on display and also got himself a wicket. The moment was pretty humongous for Travis Head as he managed to take a wicket while not being a designated bowler. After the dismissal, Head went into celebratory mode and taunted the opposition with his celebration, as it looked like he had touched something hot.
During the 46th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Head swung a short-pitched ball, and Kamindu Mendis tried to edge it by leaning back. But the ball landed in skipper Steve Smith's hands. Sri Lanka's struggles continued after Mendis' dismissal, who had scored 13 off 12 balls.
Sri Lanka Struggle Against Australia Attack At 2nd Test Match In Galle
Sri Lanka continues to fumble against Australia, as their batting has failed to impress. In the first test match, the visitors reigned supreme by an innings and 242 runs. Aussies scored 654/6[d], while Sri Lanka could not manage to take the lead nor go past the finish line. The Lankan Lions continued to struggle against the Australian bowling attack in the second match as well, as opening batters Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne could not go past the 40-run mark. A composed innings from Chandimal and Kusal Mendis has kept Sri Lanka active, but they have lost six wickets, courtesy of Australia's precision-like bowling attack.
