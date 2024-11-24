Published 10:02 IST, November 24th 2024
'True Heir Of Virat Kohli': Fans Overjoyed As Yashasvi Jaiswal Brings Up MASSIVE Ton Against AUS
Fans flocked to social media as Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his first century in Australia in style.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been having an eventful first test in Australia as the young Indian batter stamped his authority on the ‘deadly’ Australian attack with a century in the second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal along with KL Rahul took the attack to the Aussies as he attacked fast-bowler Mitchell Starc head on and to add insult to injury told that the ball was coming too slow. Jaiswal brought up his century on the third day in style as he smashed a six to get to his first ton in Australia.
As Jaiswal scored his maiden ton in Australia, fans flocked to social media to lay praise on the young batter who has had a tough road to success.
Fans React As Yashavi Jaiswal Gets Maiden Ton In Australia
Fans flocked to social media to lay praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as he got to his first test century in Australia. Fans even termed Jaiswal as the next heir of India's batting icon Virat Kohli.
Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to take on the Aussies as he nears the 150 mark in the third innings of the first test.
Updated 10:02 IST, November 24th 2024