'True Heir Of Virat Kohli': Fans Overjoyed As Yashasvi Jaiswal Brings Up MASSIVE Ton Against AUS

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been having an eventful first test in Australia as the young Indian batter stamped his authority on the ‘deadly’ Australian attack with a century in the second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal along with KL Rahul took the attack to the Aussies as he attacked fast-bowler Mitchell Starc head on and to add insult to injury told that the ball was coming too slow. Jaiswal brought up his century on the third day in style as he smashed a six to get to his first ton in Australia.