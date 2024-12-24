Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:13 IST, December 24th 2024

Unprepared Venues, Security Concerns; Why ICC Should Take 2025 CT Out of Pakistan Completely

Is Pakistan ready to host the world at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The answer would be, no!

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gaddafi stadium | Image: X Screengrab (@Shebeshivi)

Is Pakistan ready to host the world at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The answer would be, no! The PCB has agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model after showing reluctance all along and pushing for Pakistan to host all matches. Now, India would be playing their matches in another country and Pakistan would host a few matches. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has been making claims that the venues - Karachi and Lahore - are 90 per cent ready to host matches. But, is it true? Is what Mohsin Naqvi claiming, the real picture? No!

ALSO READ: Rohit, Kohli & Other IND Stars Who Played CT 17 & Will Feature in 2025

WHY CAN'T PAKISTAN HOST CT 2025

Underprepared venues: A lot of money was allotted for the renovation of the stadiums in Pakistan, even the ICC gave them financial help - so, why aren't the stadiums complete. Naqvi had promised ‘state of the art’ facilities. To be honest, it is not even close to that. Mountain of debris, no stands, no toilets or bricks to build the stadium - now how can you dream of hosting international teams in a little over two months? The deadline for venue completion is expected to be at the end of this month.

ALSO READ: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Not Ready to Host CT 25; Viral VIDEO is PROOF!

STATE OF GADDAFI STADIUM IN PICS

Security Concerns: In order to evaluate the security plans for an ODI tri-series between South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recently dispatched a delegation to Pakistan. Brad Rodden, a representative of the New Zealand Players' Association, and security specialist Reg Dickason were part of the delegation. The security situation in Pakistan has always been unpredictable and that would also be looked at as international teams would be participating. 

Updated 10:19 IST, December 24th 2024

Champions Trophy Pakistan

Recommended

'HEARTBROKEN': IND CAUTIONED Ahead of Likely CT Clash With PAK in Dubai
SportFit
Is Shaan Safe? Visuals Of His Fire-Engulfed Building Leaves Fans Worried
Entertainment News
Illegal Bangladeshi Immigration Nexus Busted in Delhi, 11 Arrested
India News
North India Shivers as Mercury Drops, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi
India News
Jaishankar Heads to US for Meetings with Biden Administration Officials
India News
Mumbai Highrise Fire: Elderly Woman Hospitalised, 9 Persons Rescued
India News
Drug Smuggler Killed in US Shootout, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility
India News
Towns And Anunoby Each Score 31 Points To Lead The Knicks Past Raptors
SportFit
Adebayo Scores 23 Points As Heat Snap 3-game Skid With 110-95 Win
SportFit
Lucknow Bank Heist: Two Robber Killed in Police Encounter, 4 Arrested
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.