Varun Chakravarthy Should've Been Part of IND's CT 25 Squad - Fans Urge BCCI to Reconsider KKR Star After Heroics vs England

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy stole the show with the ball at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the T20I opener versus England. Chakravarthy, who knows the venue better than most, came up with a brilliant spell against England where he picked up three crucial wickets conceding merely 23 runs in four overs. It was a game-changing spell as he almost buried all English hopes with his spell. The English batters were clueless against Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy For CT 25?

Now, with cloud over Kuldeep Yadav's fitness, fans reckon the selectors should consider Chakravarthy for the upcoming Champions Trophy . Chakravarthy, who has been in riveting form since his comeback, could very well be in contention. He was not part of the provisional 15-member squad for the marquee event. But, with the final deadline for submission of final squads being February 13, Chakravarthy certainly has time to impress.

Chakravarthy was deservingly awarded the player of the match for his game-changing spell with the ball. At the post-match presentation, Chakravarthy credited the IPL and admitted that he is used to such pitches.

‘Used to seeing such pitches in the IPL’

I am used to seeing such pitches in the IPL. I know that it is for the seamers but I know there are certain lengths which is helpful for me. I am trying to keep it away from their arc, it was holding a bit. Every over, bowling in Eden is challenging. To bowl to batsmen like Jos and other guys is definitely challenging. The last over was very tricky and challenging, but by God's grace I was successful. What I realised was, I can't beat batsmen with side-spin. the only way I can beat the batsmen is through bounce. I'm still 7 on 10, still more work to do.