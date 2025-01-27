'I Would Just..': Vinod Kambli's Wife Andrea Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Her Decision Of Not Dissolving Their Marriage

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt has presented some intricate details about her personal life while being married to the cricketer. The former model also opened up on her husband's struggle with alcohol and said that she intended to separate from Kambli during the tough phase of his life. Andrea shared her side of the story and also shared what made her drop everything and be there for the former cricketer as he battled his addiction issues.

Andrea Hewitt Reveals She Almost Got Separated From Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea has revealed that she had considered leaving the veteran India cricketer and had also filed for divorce, and there were instances when she felt that she would just walk out. However, she took it back as the former model was more concerned about his health as he battled with his issues.

"I once thought about it (separating). But I realised that he would be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, and he is obviously more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away.

"But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," Andrea Hewitt said during an appearance on a Podcast hosted by freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey.

Vinod Kambli Recently Seen At Wankhede Stadium Celebrations

While Vinod Kambli battles multiple health-related issues, Andrea Hewitt continues to be by her side. The veteran left-hander was present during the celebrations for the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary. He took part at the felicitation ceremony of the Captains of Mumbai hosted by the MCA, where he received a special award from the legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.